The NFL has been eyeing European expansion for a while now, and visions of an overseas team haven't gone away as the league has only gotten more aggressive in scheduling international games. In an interview with CNBC, commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is still evaluating its options.

Since 2007, the NFL has been playing games in London on a regular basis, and that city would make the most sense if the league did want to expand overseas. Goodell said a London-based franchise would be "possible," but the NFL is weighing other possibilities too.

"I would say that the markets outside the U.S. are very, very attractive," Goodell told CNBC. "And we've got pretty good coverage here."

The international series has allowed the NFL to test its popularity in a variety of markets, and those fans have responded, according to Goodell. It just comes down to weighing the logistics of setting up a franchise that far away.

"There are markets that could certainly support a team," Goodell said. "We've always focused on, 'what are the competitive consequences of that? Can we manage that?' And so every year we try to learn something from the international series."

Goodell admitted that, when the international series was first implemented, he wasn't sure what the response would be. After almost two decades Goodell says it has gotten so popular that teams are signing up to play in other countries.

"But now, every team wants to do it," Goodell said. "We don't have to talk them into it. They're asking us."

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played their season-opener in Brazil, and there are six more international games on the slate. The next one is coming up this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings play the first of two straight games overseas, which a first for the league.