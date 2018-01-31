Roger Goodell: Uptick in Thursday night injuries isn't statistically significant

Players might not like the short week of preparation that "Thursday Night Football" requires, but their pleas will not be met with changes. "Thursday Night Football" soldiers on despite injury concerns.

Though there's been a slight uptick in injuries suffered during Thursday night games, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell doesn't believe it's a serious issue. During Goodell's state of the league press conference on Wednesday, he addressed the rise in injuries on Thursday nights, doing his best to downplay the issue. To put it into his words, the increase in injuries on Thursday nights isn't "something we need to overreact to."

"Out of those [four years]," Goodell said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert, "only this year slowed a slight uptick, which was not even statistically significant. If you take the [full] period, the injury rate is low. So we do not think that is something we need to overreact to."

Seifert explains what the league's data shows:

League data released last week showed that NFL players suffered an average of 6.9 injuries per Thursday night game in 2017, compared to 6.3 in games played on other days. It was the highest average of Thursday night injuries since the league began releasing the data in 2014 and the first time that the Thursday night rate was higher than those for Saturday, Sunday and Monday games. Over the past four years combined, the average rate for Thursday night injuries was 5.7 injuries per game and 6.7 for all other days.

Countless players have been vocal in their criticism of Thursday night games over the past few seasons. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who called "Thursday Night Football" a "poopfest" and a "middle finger" from the NFL last year, tore his Achilles on a Thursday night, which led to Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin saying, "This s--- should be illegal." In 2015, Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater said, "it's hard for us to understand how that's catering toward our players' safety and health." In 2013, then-Texans lineman Duane Brown told Monday Morning Quarterback that he couldn't get out of bed until the Friday night after a Thursday game because "everything was hurting."

You get the point. Players don't like it, even if the end result is a mini-bye week afterwards.

But it's not surprising to hear Goodell defend Thursday night games. He did the exact same thing a year ago at his Super Bowl press conference.

"They're slightly lower than any other games," Goodell said of injury rates at the time. "We've seen high-quality football on Thursday night."

Earlier on Wednesday morning, before Goodell's presser, Fox Sports secured the rights to "Thursday Night Football" for the next five seasons. According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the NFL will get $660 million per year from Fox, which means the league is hauling in $3.3 billion over the course of the contract.