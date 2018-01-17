Roger Goodell going to NFC Championship Game in Philly; Patriots fans not impressed

If there was any inkling that Roger Goodell had paid his penance for suspending Tom Brady for four games over Deflategate simply by being booed during multiple Patriots games, including Super Bowl LI and the trophy presentation that followed, well, toss that inkling aside.

Goodell will not be attending the AFC Championship Game in New England this year, according to reports out of Boston, instead choosing to attend the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.

Where’s Roger? I’m told that Roger Goodell will be at the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in Philly. He already came twice to Foxborough this year for the Jaguars preseason game and Chiefs opener. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 17, 2018

This shouldn't be a surprise. The Patriots have appeared in SEVEN consecutive AFC Championship Games. They hosted the last AFC Championship Game -- Goodell didn't attend so he could check out the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta. It felt a little bit like he didn't want to see the reception he would get, but there was an argument to be made for going to see the Falcons.

Going to Philadelphia is an even easier sell. Sure, the Eagles are underdogs to the Vikings, but they are hosting the title game for the first time in a while. It's a big freaking deal for the Eagles to be hosting the NFC Championship Game. Goodell should be there.

But Patriots fans, rather predictably, still think he is dodging New England.

Gotta avoid those Boo’s...then again why worry about what the crowd thinks about you when you’re set for life with a big paycheck and lifetime health insurance for the fam. Haha — Jay Carter (@CentristSM) January 17, 2018

On the field with my son at the Chiefs kickoff game! pic.twitter.com/QiapEqyxJR — Carl Gagnon (@CarlGagnon207) January 17, 2018

Goodell shook. — Adrian Mason (@GrenadiAdrian) January 17, 2018

Last years chants of “where is Roger” was one of the best moments of the game. So glad I experienced it in person — Dustin Gilbert (@Protomanx8) January 17, 2018

Oh yes, who can forget the "Where is Roger?" chants from last year? It was pretty loud and pretty ridiculous. Those chants probably will not get fired up this year, but it would hardly be a surprise if the Pats fans figured out a way to fire some shots in Goodell's direction anyway.

It doesn't matter how many Super Bowls the Pats win, they've found an adversary for life.