Taylor Swift's engagement to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sparked yet another round of rumors about whether she would perform a Super Bowl halftime show, and unsurprisingly the NFL would welcome the biggest pop star in the world to that stage.

Roger Goodell was asked during an appearance on "Today" whether the league would be interested in a Swift halftime show, and naturally the answer is a resounding yes.

"We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said. "She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time."

When pressed on if there have been any talks between the star and the league, Goodell remained coy, pointing out that's a decision made by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, but noting he is a fan of Swift.

"I can't tell you anything about that," Goodell said. "...It's a maybe. I'm waiting on my friend Jay-Z…it's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out. I'm definitely a Swiftie."

It'd be a coup for the league and its network partners to get a Swift halftime show, but that decision is in the hands of Swift. Part of the challenge recently has been Swift's intense touring schedule for The Eras Tour, but with that wrapped up it's certainly more of a possibility now.

There's also the fact that the Super Bowl halftime show is an unpaid gig, with the main selling point being that it provides artists with the largest platform in the world to perform. Swift doesn't necessarily need that given her own massive platform and following, but perhaps now that she's more intertwined with the NFL due to her relationship with Kelce, that opportunity would be more intriguing.