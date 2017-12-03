Roger Goodell’s contract still imminent, but cuts likely coming to NFL office

Roger Goodell remains on track for a formal announcement of his new contract soon, but other major changes are looming at the league office. Some owners are sympathetic to Jerry Jones's belief that there are too many high salaries and too much money being spent on the investigatory arm of the NFL office (and on outside legal counsel), and those owners support a fiscal downsizing at their Park Ave headquarters, league sources said.

The topic continued to be discussed among owners at last week's committee meetings in New York, and the prospect of curtailing resources being spent at the league office has gained momentum among owners, Potentially big changes there may be afoot.

Some owners also believe that slashing spending at Park Avenue is one means of placating Jones on some level, given his ongoing anger over the way Goodell's extension has been handled, and there is significant support for curtailing spending at the headquarters. The league recently offered a first round of buyouts at the league office, sources said, extending the offer to employees whose age-plus-years worked at the NFL exceeds 70. However, sources said very few employees have expressed interest in those buyouts thus far, which could lead to more drastic action being taken. With attendance and ratings on the decline, and the business of football a major topic in politics as well given the issue of player protests, owners believe a recalibration of spending in New York is required.

It's expected this topic will be discussed in more depth at the next full owner's meeting on Dec. 13 at Texas, when a new contract for Goodell is likely to be announced. That deal will max out at five years and $200 million, with owners looking to subsidize part of that by altering the fiscal landscape elsewhere.