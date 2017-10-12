Roger Goodell's wife admits to having a secret Twitter account used for one thing

If you've logged on to Twitter recently, you may have noticed that Roger Goodell doesn't have a lot of fans on the social media website. However, he definitely has at least one fan who has been supporting him over the past few months with a secret account and that fan is his wife.

Yup, the NFL Commissioner's wife has a secret Twitter account and she's been using it to defend her husband against the media.

Jane Skinner Goodell, a former Fox News news host who married Goodell in 1997, admitted to the Wall Street Journal this week that she has a secret Twitter account (@Forargument), which is used for just one purpose: To defend her husband.

"It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration -- and love." Skinner told the WSJ. "As a former media member, I'm always bothered when the coverage doesn't provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I'm also a wife and a mom. I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love -- and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!"

When she puts it like that, it sounds kind of romantic.

Since at least January 2015, Mrs. Goodell has been logging on to Twitter to give the media a piece of her mind. For example, after ESPN.com recently published an unflattering piece about the NFL, Mrs. Goodell took to Twitter and ripped ESPN for writing something that "reads like a press release from the player's union."

Who is Roger Goodell's biggest anonymous Twitter fan? His wife! https://t.co/0VED9mrXr4 pic.twitter.com/xnCQjKJncK — Madeline Carson (@MadelineWSJ) October 12, 2017

In another instance, she called a WSJ reporter "immature" after he made a joke about a picture on Twitter that featured Roger Goodell posing with three Patriots' fans.

WSJ identifies mystery tweeter ardently defending NFL commissioner. It's the commissioner's wife! https://t.co/qm4lg6MQWm by @andrewlbeaton pic.twitter.com/nkDgpzrDPW — Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) October 12, 2017

Thanks to the WSJ story, the NFL is now aware of Mrs. Goodell's Twitter account, and it doesn't sound like the league is very concerned.

"Sounds like what she did is what every spouse in America would want to do," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Unfortunately, if you log on to Twitter, you won't be able to find Mrs. Goodell's account, because she decided to shut it down. If you want to follow a member of the Goodell family on Twitter, it looks like your only choice is Roger (@NFLCommish).