Roger Staubach, Babe Ruth, Alan Page receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump

Seven people were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the highest civilian honor in the United States -- on Friday. Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Roger Staubach was honored, along with the late Great Bambino himself, Babe Ruth. Vikings legend and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page was also honored with the award.

The three were honored in a class that included Elvis Presley, Senator Orrin Hatch, doctor/philanthropist Miriam Adelson and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Staubach, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP, is already in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. He played 11 years with the Cowboys, and won the Man of the Year Award in 1978. Since his retirement, Staubach has worked in real estate as one of the heads of The Staubach Company.

Page, meanwhile, was the guy trying to hit Staubach. He played for the Vikings from 1967-78 before playing for the Bears from 1978-81. Page was a nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro, and he's one of two defensive players to win the MVP award (Lawrence Taylor being the other). After retiring, Page was an Associate Justice for Minnesota's Supreme Court from 1993-2015.

Finally, there's Ruth, who needs no introduction. A name synonymous with baseball, Ruth is still considered by some to be the greatest baseball player of all time. He's as much a cultural icon as he is an athlete. Ruth died in 1948 at 53 years old, but his legacy is ongoing, as evidenced by the reception of this award.