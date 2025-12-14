The Chicago Bears will have to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 without one of their most important offensive weapons, as NFL Media reports that wide receiver Rome Odunze aggravated his foot injury, and will not play.

Odunze was a limited participant in practice all week, and officially listed as questionable to play. However, multiple reports indicated that the second-year pass-catcher was going to suit up. He is officially active, but will not play after re-injuring that foot in pregame warmups.

The former No. 9 overall pick out of Washington leads the Bears with 661 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 44 catches in 12 games played. Odunze already doubled his touchdown total from his rookie campaign.

With Odunze out, more work could go to rookie wideout Luther Burden III. The second-round pick out of Missouri has been targeted a career-high six times in each of the last two games, and racked up 67 yards receiving during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.