There appears to be trouble in paradise between the Green Bay Packers and Romeo Doubs. The veteran receiver was a non-participant in practice both Thursday and Friday and officially listed as doubtful for the club's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to personal reasons. Since that final injury report was released, there's been more information that's brought some clarity -- albeit ominous clarity -- to the situation.

Doubs reportedly is upset with his role within the Packers offense and decided to skip out on those practices to end the week because of that dissatisfaction. Through the first month of the season, the 24-year-old has 20 targets, which is second on the team behind Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who both have 22 targets.

Romeo Doubs GB • WR • #87 TAR 20 REC 12 REC YDs 169 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Doubs was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada and has been a steady pass catcher since entering the league. So far, he has tallied 113 receptions for 1,268 yards and 11 touchdowns in 34 regular-season games in his career. He is currently signed through the 2025 season, where he'll make a base salary of just $1.1 million.

Given how cost-effective and productive Doubs has been throughout his young career and paired with this report about his unhappiness with how the Packers are utilizing him, it makes sense to consider the possibility of a trade. If this situation devolves to a point where Green Bay does decide to move him, here are a handful of intriguing destinations.

You had to see this coming, right? Whenever a player of Doubs' caliber or higher could be on the market, it won't be long before the Chiefs are mentioned as a possible landing spot. The club certainly could use another pass catcher in the aftermath of wideout Rashee Rice suffering a knee injury that has now landed him on injured reserve and possibly could sideline him for the entire season. Doubs could quickly become a top target for Patrick Mahomes in a wide receiver room that currently is headlined by rookie Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Pittsburgh has been in the market for a wide receiver for a while now. TheSteelers were in the thick of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes before he ultimately decided to stay with the San Francisco 49ers and have also reportedly been sniffing around Raiders star receiver Davante Adams as he looks to be traded. Doubs wouldn't raise the ceiling as high as Adams, but would give them a solid option to pair with George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

Dallas could use another wide receiver injected into its offense. While CeeDee Lamb already has 20 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns through the first month, there's no bona fide No. 2 behind him. Jalen Tolbert has been solid, averaging 40 yards receiving per game, but Doubs would be an upgrade compared to Brandin Cooks, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury. For an offense that desperately needs additional playmakers, Doubs is a cheap and effective option.

Stop me if you've heard this before -- A former Green Bay Packer reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York. Rodgers played with Doubs in his final season with the Packers in 2022 and was productive as the then-rookie caught 42 of his 67 targets for 435 yards and three touchdowns that regular season. While the Jets are the apparent frontrunners to eventually land Davante Adams, if that deal were to fall through with Adams landing on another team, Doubs wouldn't be a bad consolation prize to boost the receiver room for New York.

Possibly an under-the-radar option here. The Patriots offense is bad and desperately need some juice, particularly at the wide receiver position. Coming out of the first month, not one wideout has registered a total of 100 receiving yards. Doubs could command a large target share and is a young piece to add to a rebuilding offense as he turned 24 in April. It's also worth noting the relationship that New England's front office has with Green Bay as executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf worked in the Packers front office from 2004-2017.

Terry McLaurin is the top dog in the Washington receiver room, but the Commanders could certainly use another player of Doubs' caliber. Beyond McLaurin, the club has receivers Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Noah Brown (out Week 5 with a groin injury). With Jayden Daniels bursting onto the scene as a rookie sensation, it could propel the Commanders to invest in this team right away by giving them a boost on offense as they currently sit atop the NFC East entering Week 5.