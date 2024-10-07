The Green Bay Packers were without Romeo Doubs during their Week 5 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the wideout was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Doubs reportedly skipped practice Thursday and was not present Friday because he was upset with his role on offense. However, the Packers are moving forward from this incident.

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that he met with Doubs, who is expected to return to the practice field this week. LaFleur even called what happened "a pretty isolated incident."

"I'm not going to get into the specifics of it, but I think it was productive and we look forward to getting him back on Wednesday," LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk.

In four games this season, Doubs caught 12 of 20 targets for 169 yards. In 2023, he tied for the Packers' lead in receiving touchdowns with eight. The 24-year-old was selected by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada, and he quickly hit the ground running in camp, impressing both his teammates and coaches with big plays. LaFleur even said last year that Doubs had some "Davante Adams-type movement skills."

However, Doubs apparently wasn't happy with the targets he was receiving over the first four weeks of the season.

"I think one thing that you totally respect about everybody is everybody has their own goals and aspirations and wants," LaFleur said. "You've just got to try to continue to keep it under what's best for our team. Ultimately, our job is to win football games and how we do that. Yeah, I would love everybody to go out there and get every number that they'd love to hit. . . . It's all about winning and how do you put each piece together to go out there and win games. We're fortunate we have a lot of players we have a lot of confidence in, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. In regards in trying to get everybody involved, it's a good problem to have, but it can potentially be a problem if you let it be.

"I think for the most part our guys have done a really good job in just putting the team first. We're going to continue to stress that and hopefully they buy into that. I am a believer, and I think we've seen it around here: When your team has success, generally all those accolades come with that. We're going to keep it about the team and continue to focus on winning and doing our best to put everybody in position to set us up to win games."

The 3-2 Packers will host the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field next Sunday. You can expect to see Doubs back in the fold.