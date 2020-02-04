Ron Rivera addresses Trent Williams' future with Redskins: 'He's still our guy'

Trent Williams' discord with the Redskins is well documented. Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle, did not play a snap in 2019 after undergoing a surgical procedure to remove a cancerous growth from his head. The growth was first noticed in 2013, according to Williams, with the offensive tackle claiming that the Redskins medical staff told him it was a minor issue. Williams decided not to report to the team's mandatory minicamp, then reportedly asked for a trade over his mistrust of the team's medical staff. The Redskins did not trade Williams, who did not play a snap in 2019 after finishing the year on the team's non-football injury list.

Despite the issues between Williams and the Redskins, new Washington head coach Ron Rivera plans to meet with Williams, who has one year remaining on his contract, and is optimistic about keeping his star tackle in town.

"What's the health of Trent? We're getting ready, we're gonna go through our process on (Feb. 10). We'll talk about it," Rivera said, via NBC Sports. "We gotta get Trent in. We gotta sit him down, see where he is. See how he is health-wise, too. We have not really had the contact we need to have to know.

"But he's still our guy. These are pieces to the puzzle that we've got to put together."

If Williams is healthy and fences between himself and the Redskins can be mended, the Redskins will be welcoming back one of the NFL's best offensive lineman over the past decade. The addition of Williams would surely help a Redskins' offensive line that allowed 50 sacks without Williams last season. Twenty-nine of those sacks were made against rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who seemed to be under constant duress during his seven starts.

Despite their issues on pass protection, the Redskins' offensive line helped Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and the rest of Washington's ball carriers average a collective 4.4 yards per carry, good for 13th in the NFL. Peterson, who averaged 3.4 yards per carry during the season before joining the Redskins, has averaged a healthy 4.2 yards per carry during his two years in Washington.

Regardless of Williams' future with the team, the general consensus is that the Redskins will spend the No. 2 overall pick on Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who recorded 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles for the Buckeyes in 2019.