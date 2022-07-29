The Washington Commanders have opened up training camp, but they've begun the new year without one of their pillars on defense. Former first-round pick Chase Young has started camp on the physically unable to perform list and it appears like Washington may not see their young pass rusher for some time.

During a Friday appearance on "The Sports Junkies" on 106.7 The Fan, head coach Ron Rivera said he expects Young to miss "a little bit of time" when the regular season begins. Young is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered against the Buccaneers in Week 10 of last season.

If he remains on the PUP list once rosters are finalized later this summer following the preseason, he'll be required to miss at least four games. Washington's first four opponents to begin the year are vs. Jacksonville, at Detroit, vs. Philadelphia, and at Dallas. If Young is on PUP to begin the year, the earliest the Commanders could see him would be in Week 5 when they host the Tennessee Titans.

"Everything is going as planned," Young recently told reporters about his recovery. "I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Upon arrival in the NFL, he immediately made an impact on Washington's defensive line, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and was also named to the Pro Bowl. During that rookie campaign, he played and started in 15 games, and totaled 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hits. In the nine games he appeared in last season, Young totaled 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.