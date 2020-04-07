Ron Rivera explains why Redskins chased Amari Cooper 'hard all the way until the end'
The Redskins have tried and failed to make a couple of splash moves this offseason
The Washington Redskins are entering a new era with Ron Rivera at the helm, and there are plenty of holes on the roster left to fill. While Washington has added several free agents who will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact, the Redskins have failed so far to make that splash move that would get fans even more excited for the 2020 season.
The Redskins were reportedly after Dallas Cowboys star wideout Amari Cooper before he agreed to terms on a five-year, $100 million contract extension with his current team. Washington was also after former Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, who became the highest-paid tight end in the league thanks to the Cleveland Browns.
During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Rivera explained why chasing these kinds of proven veterans was at the top of his priority list, and spoke specifically about why he thought Cooper would have made a great addition in Washington.
"Amari was somebody we chased hard all the way until the end," Rivera said, via The Team 980. "We would've loved to have him a part of what we're trying to do here. He would've been a great veteran presence."
While the Redskins found a diamond in the rough in rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, they lost Jamison Crowder in free agency last offseason, released former first-round pick Josh Doctson ahead of the 2019 season and parted ways with Paul Richardson just two months ago. They also saw tight end Vernon Davis retire this offseason, and cut Jordan Reed, so there really is no other true No. 2 receiver threat to help McLaurin entering 2020.
The Redskins still have an opportunity to take advantage of a draft class that is full of talent at wideout, but with how Rivera explained that he was looking for a veteran presence to help develop the younger receivers on roster, one could expect the Redskins to explore their options via trade.
