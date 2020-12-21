Ron Rivera has quickly turned the Washington Football franchise around. In his first year, he has built one of the best defenses in the league and has his team fighting for a playoff spot, as Washington is currently in first place in the NFC East with a 6-8 record. With just two games remaining in the regular season and the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants right behind them at 5-9, Washington's Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers is certainly important for Rivera -- in more ways than one.

Rivera's first head coaching job in the NFL came with the Panthers, and his stint there from 2011 to 2019 was one that turned him into a household name. In Carolina, he was a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year and he also took the Panthers to Super Bowl 50. After starting 5-7 last year, however, Rivera was relieved of his duties.

With the Panthers next up on the docket for Washington, Rivera isn't focused on a revenge win. There's much more important things that hang in the balance, such as Washington's first playoff appearance since 2015.

"The emotion of this game, for me, is this organization," Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. "This organization right now is more important than my personal situation. And I mean that. We've got 53 guys downstairs and a group of coaches that, we want to get into the playoffs. They want to get into the playoffs, and we want to do it for them and for us. So we have to focus in on the game."

Interestingly enough, it was actually Washington in a way that got Rivera fired last season. The Panthers fell to Dwayne Haskins and Co. on Dec. 1 of last year, 29-21, and Rivera was fired two days later. Carolina has struggled under first-year head coach Matt Rhule this season, as they are tied for last place in the NFC South with a 4-10 record. While the Panthers are riding a three-game losing streak, they would love nothing more than to earn a win over their former head coach. Rivera has made it clear, however, that he is not focused on that aspect of this matchup.