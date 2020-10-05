Ron Rivera isn't giving up his day job any time soon, as the fighter in him will continue to coach the Washington Football Team through his final three weeks of cancer treatment. Rivera is fighting squamous cell cancer, but doctors told him he has a good prognosis since it was caught early. Still, the cancer treatments are getting to the veteran coach.

Rivera looked fatigued during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, leaning on a team employee as Washington headed into the locker room during halftime. He would take a seat during commercial breaks in order to protect his body, just days after receiving another round of chemotherapy.

Sunday's difficulties won't stop Rivera from fighting, not when he sees light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's who I am," Rivera said Monday on "Good Morning America," via ESPN's John Keim. "Listening to the doctors talking about how important it is to try and do as much of the routine as possible, but they also tell you, 'Hey, be careful, listen to your body.' And also, there's other people watching me, so I'm just trying to set the example."

Rivera admitted Monday how hard balancing coaching with his treatment actually is for him, even though he was expecting such a battle. Even though some days are rougher than others, Rivera still brings energy and passion to his daily routine. He's not going to let an unfortunate event kill his spirit.

"I'm really fortunate, I really am," Rivera said. "We have a good support system here with everybody in place in terms of I've got coaches, I've got players, I've got trainers and as I go through this it's not all on me. That's the thing that really helps me as far as the organization's concerned. I really am...That's been very, very helpful. The fact that my daughter works for us because she drives me, she drives me home. She's constantly pestering me to make sure I'm taking my medicine; I'm staying on top of things. That's another huge plus for me and a huge benefit, it really is.

"Then the entire care at Inova with the nurse practitioners and the nurses that are assigned to me that are constantly checking in on me. It's not that I'm special, it's just that's the way that they treat their patients. I've been very fortunate as far as that's concerned."