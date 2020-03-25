Ron Rivera reveals the plan for Dwayne Haskins, why the Redskins traded for Kyle Allen

The Washington Redskins made a curious decision earlier this week, trading for former Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen -- who replaced Cam Newton for Ron Rivera last season. While he enjoyed immediate success as a starter, he ended up losing six straight games and was benched for rookie Will Grier. The move is curious because the Redskins appear to have a legitimate starter in second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and one has to wonder why Rivera would want to bring in the quarterback that started for him last season before he was fired. Are the Redskins set to have an open quarterback competition? Does Rivera already believe that Haskins will be unable to rise to the challenge?

On Wednesday, Rivera sat down with Kyle Bailey of WFNZ's The Clubhouse to talk football, and he shed some light on what he was thinking about when he made the Allen trade and what he thinks about the quarterback position moving forward.

"Kyle fits what we do. He understands our system," Rivera said of the Allen trade, per Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com. "Scott Turner is our offensive coordinator, and we're using the system we basically had in place for nine seasons."

Rivera was then asked straight up if Haskins was his starting quarterback -- if they were going into training camp believing that, or if Allen would have a chance to compete.

"That's what we're going into camp believing, but they're going to compete," responded Rivera.

"We really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle is also a young guy who has a live arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I'm excited about what the potential could be."

Rivera is not far removed from making a Super Bowl run, and the quarterback he found so much success with is now a free agent. Despite all of the talk, Rivera said that the Redskins did not have an interest in bringing in Newton.

"At the end of the day, we have a young football team with a young quarterback in position," said Rivera. "We have the chance to set and establish a thing so that's the way we're looking at it."