Ron Rivera says Cam Newton is ready to go after just two preseason passes

Cam Newton did not see much action during the preseason. The Panthers kept him away from the field for the most part because he had shoulder surgery earlier this offseason, and they didn't want to push him too hard. Newton suited up for just one preseason game, and he threw only two passes. (He completed both attempts, for 21 yards and a touchdown.)

Nevertheless, the Panthers are assured that he is ready to go for Week 1, when the team will square off against the 49ers.

"I think he's ready," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, per ESPN.com. "You wish he'd had a few more snaps and played a little bit earlier in the preseason so we'd have more to go on. But what we saw, we liked. We liked how everything seems to be meshing together as an offense. We'll see how it goes as we continue to work this week."

General manager Marty Hurney, meanwhile, said that Newton is right on schedule based on the plan of action the team crafted after surgery.

"We have been on a plan since training camp,'' Hurney said. "I think we feel very confident. We do feel very confident. Every day he takes more and more. He's looked good. He's felt good. We have a lot of confidence in him.''

Lucky for the Panthers, Newton will not face very many tough tests early on in the year. After traveling to San Francisco for the 49ers in Week 1, the Panthers host the Bills and then the Saints in Weeks 2 and 3. That's a nice bit of runway to get into a rhythm physically, mentally, and within the new scheme before the Panthers have to face the defending champion Patriots in Week 4.

Coming off a down year, the Panthers finally gave Newton some more versatile weapons to make his job a bit easier in 2017. With Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, Carolina now has players that can stretch the field horizontally, giving Cam some easy completions and free yards so he doesn't always have to take a big hit, either in the passing game or running game.