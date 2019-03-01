Ron Rivera says Panthers likely won't sign a QB in free agency, ending Colin Kaepernick speculation

Less than two weeks ago, Colin Kaepernick's lawyer went on CNN and predicted that a team would sign his client in the near future. He named two possible landing spots -- the Patriots and the Panthers -- but one of those destinations has likely already been eliminated.

At the combine on Thursday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera was asked if they would explore the possibility of adding a quarterback in free agency. Rivera indicated that it's extremely unlikely because they're happy with the quarterbacks they have on their roster already and encouraged by Cam Newton's health.

"I think right now we're very pleased with where we are in terms of our quarterback position," he said, per the team's official website. "Very satisfied in what we got at the end of the year from both Taylor and Kyle; I think both of those guys showed that ability. If we did do anything, it's probably going to be in the draft. We think developing a guy -- as was asked earlier -- is very important going forward. But we really do feel strong about the two guys that we have. I know Norv has been pretty satisfied with what got from those guys.

"As I said earlier, from what I've gotten from the reports, Cam's progress has been very good. He's been getting all of his workouts in, his rehab. Just knowing that, it gives you a little bit of confidence going forward."

Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, told CNN on Feb. 16 that the quarterback "absolutely wants to play" and that he believed a team would sign him "within the next two weeks." He proceeded to call the Panthers "the natural place to be."

His logic wasn't difficult to follow. The Panthers signed Eric Reid in September after Reid, who kneeled alongside Kaepernick and has continued protesting social injustice without Kaepernick by his side, failed to get a contract in free agency last season and, like Kaepernick, filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. Reid continued to kneel during the national anthem with the Panthers. Earlier this month, the Panthers agreed to a three-year deal with Reid. Not long after, Reid and Kaepernick reached a resolution with the NFL.

There's also Newton's shoulder injury, which forced the quarterback to undergo surgery in January after he struggled to throw the ball more than 30 yards downfield throughout the season. If the Panthers were worried about Newton's availability for the beginning of the upcoming season, they might've been interested in signing a former starting quarterback who has posted starting-quarterback-caliber numbers during his career. But Rivera does not appear to be concerned about Newton's status moving forward.

He also sounds pleased with the two quarterbacks listed behind Newton on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, both of whom started one game in relief of Newton last season. In Heinicke's start against the Falcons, he went 33 of 53 for 274 yards, one touchdown, three picks, and a 58.2 passer rating in a 14-point loss. In Allen's start against the Saints (who sat many of their starters, including Drew Brees), he went 16 of 27 for 228 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 111.3 passer rating in a 19-point win.

Heinicke, almost 26, is scheduled to become a free agent while Allen, almost 23, is under contract through the 2019 season.