The Washington Football Team earned a playoff spot with their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but as for who will play under center, it's still up in the air. On Tuesday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he will consider rotating quarterbacks Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke during their playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

"It's something we seriously have to look at," Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Smith missed Weeks 15 and 16 due to a calf injury he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. He toughed out the injury in Washington's pivotal matchup against the Eagles and did enough for the win, but it wasn't pretty. Smith completed 22 of 32 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and was sacked a total of three times. He appeared to have problems regarding his mobility, and it was clear that he was still dealing with repercussions from that calf injury. Smith is still hurting apparently, and Rivera is now prepared to play two quarterbacks in the postseason.

Heinicke has seen playing time just once this season, but did lead a touchdown drive and looked comfortable in the offense. In Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, Heinicke completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. Heinicke has had stints with several NFL teams, and received some playing time with Rivera's Panthers in 2018 when he played in six games and threw for 320 total yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Washington is going to need a solid outing from its offense if they want a chance to upset Tom Brady and the Bucs, and it looks like Rivera believes that playing two quarterbacks is going to give them the best chance to win.