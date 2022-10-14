Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.

The latest example of that came in a report on Thursday morning that said it was owner Daniel Snyder who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz this offseason in hopes of masking his own off-field issues. This report also came just days after Rivera singled out "quarterback" as the club's biggest weakness and later backtracked those comments.

Rivera disputed that report in a statement released on Thursday before the Week 6 kickoff and said he was the one who recruited him to the Commanders. When asked about it in his postgame presser, the veteran head coach gave an emphatic rejection of the report and then stormed off the podium.

"Everyone keeps wanting to say I didn't want anything to do with Carson. Well, bullshit," said Rivera. "I'm the f****** guy that pulled out the sheets of paper and looked at the analytics and watched the tape of when we were in Indianapolis. And that's what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time. I'm sorry. I'm done"

After that, Rivera got off the podium and departed back into the locker room, marking the second time in a matter of days that he'll make less-than-ideal headlines from his postgame presser.