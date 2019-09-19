Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after just two minutes over questions about Cam Newton's injury
The Panthers coach is clearly tired of answering questions about Cam Newton
The Carolina Panthers have held two practices this week and Cam Newton has missed both of them with a foot injury, which has led to some speculation that he won't be the team's starting quarterback on Sunday in Arizona.
With Newton's playing status up in the air, the media understandably had a lot of questions about Carolina's quarterback during a press conference with Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Thursday, a press conference that didn't exactly end up going as planned. As a matter of fact, things actually got a little testy between Rivera and the media before the Panthers coach eventually just stormed out of his press conference less than two minutes after it started.
Rivera started things off by noting that Newton had treatment on his foot Thursday and that the team was preparing as if Kyle Allen was going to be the starter against the Cardinals.
"Cam was in meetings [Thursday], he was inside for treatment," Rivera said, via the team's official Twitter account. "Kyle's preparing as if he's going to start and we'll have more clarity [Friday] as we continue to go forward."
At that point, Rivera was asked when the team would make a final decision on who the starter will be.
"[Friday] we should have a good feel for where he is and like I said, we'll go forward from there," Rivera said.
After that, Rivera then got asked two questions about Greg Olsen, before the media turned things back to Newton. One reporter wanted to know if Newton would travel to the game, even if it turned out that he wasn't going to play.
"You guys want to sit there and watch, so you'll have to wait and see," Rivera responded.
And that's when things got testy.
"I'm not going to talk about it anymore, guys. Let's talk about Arizona," Rivera said. "I mean, I haven't really talked about Arizona, so it would be good to answer those kind of questions. I know it's about Cam, but I don't know anymore until [Friday], so let's talk about Arizona, if not, there's no reason for me to stand there."
After a reporter tried to sneak in one more question about Newton, Rivera responded by leaving the press conference.
"I just asked you to ask questions about somebody else," Rivera said. "I'm not going to do this anymore. I told you, I won't know anymore until tomorrow. OK, thank you. Golly."
And with that, the press conference ended.
The biggest takeaway here is that although Rivera doesn't want to answer any more questions about Newton, the Panthers coach will be letting everyone know on Friday whether or not Carolina's star quarterback will be playing against the Cardinals.
