Ron Rivera's two words that sealed Trent Williams' fate in Washington: 'Prove yourself'

The long-running Trent Williams saga came to an end during the 2020 NFL Draft, as the Washington Redskins shipped their longtime left tackle to the San Francisco 49ers for a couple of draft picks. Williams' problems with the Redskins have to do with people no longer in Washington, including general manager Bruce Allen, who has been fired, and the medical staff, which has been replaced.

When Ron Rivera was hired as the new head coach of the Redskins, some had hope that Williams' problems with Washington could be resolved. It would be tough for the Redskins to lose a seven-time Pro Bowler and arguably the best player on their team. While Williams did meet with Rivera, he didn't get the answers he was necessarily looking for.

According to Carol Maloney of ESPN 630, she texted with Williams and asked why things went south during that meeting with Rivera. Here's how he responded:

"The meeting went well, very friendly. He expressed to me he wanted me to use this year as a 'prove yourself year,' to prove I could be a part of his program. I said, 'Yes sir.' He thanked me for my time, I thanked him for his time and that was pretty much the extent of it."

Coming in as a new head coach who had never worked with Williams before, it would make sense that Rivera wanted Williams to prove himself as a leader and not a distraction before he offered him a new contract. After all, this was a player who everyone on the roster considered a leader -- but he decided to not attend offseason team workouts or minicamp and held out for most of the season. Rivera's request certainly was not out of line.

From Williams' perspective, however, this was not something Rivera should have said. Everyone around the NFL world knew Williams had been looking for a change of scenery for almost a full year. As arguably the best player on the roster, what more did he have to prove? He wanted to feel important and be appreciated -- hopefully with a new contract. Instead, Rivera came to him saying use this season as a "prove yourself year."

You can't fault either party for holding the viewpoint that they did. Either way, the Redskins are probably happy that the situation has finally come to an end.