Ronald Darby is hanging up the cleats, as ESPN reports the veteran cornerback informed the Houston Texans he will be retiring from the NFL.

Darby signed a one-year deal with Houston in March, but came to the conclusion it was in his best interest to retire. The 31-year-old cornerback is the second notable retirement this week, as Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow announced his decision to step away from football on Monday.

Darby played 10 NFL seasons for six different teams: The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was also a member of the Eagles squad that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In that win vs. Tom Brady, Darby made four tackles and recorded two passes defensed.

A second-round pick of the Bills in 2015 out of Florida State, Darby received votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 68 tackles, 21 passes defensed and two interceptions in his first NFL season. He recorded a career-high three interceptions with the Eagles in 2017 en route to the Super Bowl victory, and notched a team-high 16 passes defensed for Washington in 2020, which led to a big, three-year, $30 million pay day from the Broncos.

Darby retires having recorded 447 tackles, 106 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 118 career NFL games played. He also won a national title at Florida State in 2013.