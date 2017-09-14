Ronald Leary improving, but remains in concussion protocol

Ronald Leary took a step forward as he works through the NFL's concussion protocol.

The Denver Broncos' right guard was on the field in a helmet Thursday, three days after suffering a brain injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Leary officially did not participate in practice, but that he was out there is a good sign. He's presumably passed the initial stage of the protocol, a five-step process -- with no set timeline -- that players must clear before returning to action.

Ronald Leary officially didn't practice today. Still in concussion protocol. #4Broncos pic.twitter.com/kXSuYyuIyE — Mark Haas (@markhaastv) September 14, 2017

Leary's facing an uphill battle to play against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday. It's highly unlikely he'll gain full clearance in the next 72 hours.

If he can't go, Connor McGovern or Billy Turner would draw the start at RG.