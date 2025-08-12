The Minnesota Vikings confirmed Tuesday that wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team's preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Moore will now miss the entire NFL season for the second year in a row.

Moore's injury occurred after he was tackled while returning a punt during the second quarter of Saturday's game, as he suffered what was described by coach Kevin O'Connell as a "pretty significant" knee injury. Moore had to be carted off the field, and he was visibly distraught as he wrapped a towel over his face on his way off the field. Moore had been attempting a comeback from another knee injury that had cost him the entire 2024 season while a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

A former second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, Moore has caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in 39 career games played over three seasons. However, he has not played since being traded to the Falcons following the 2023 season, a move that preceded his back-to-back season-ending injuries.

Moore signed a one-year, $2 million contract to join the Vikings in March.