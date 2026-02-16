Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was assaulted at a New York City hotel early Monday morning. Hickman, who just completed his third season with the Browns, suffered minor injuries in the incident, the team said.

"Safety Ronnie Hickman was a victim of assault early Monday morning at a New York City hotel," the Browns said in a statement. "Ronnie was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family."

According to the New York Post, Hickman, 24, was involved in an altercation with four others in the lobby of the Sixty Les Hotel in Manhattan around 4:30 a.m., and the perpetrators fled after allegedly assaulting Hickman.

An undrafted prospect out of Ohio State, Hickman has played in 41 games for the Browns since 2023. Last season, Hickman started all 17 games and totaled 103 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions.

Prior to his NFL career, Hickman was a standout with the Buckeyes. In his three seasons with Ohio State, Hickman made 157 total tackles, intercepted three passes and scored a defensive touchdown. In 2021, Hickman earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, and he was named to the third-team in 2022.