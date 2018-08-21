Rookie Panthers wideout D.J. Moore reportedly clocked going 113 mph, given citation

Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is best known for his speed, but the Panthers would likely prefer that he use that speed on the field only. Last week, he was reportedly speeding in a not-so-appropriate manner.

According to a report from Drew Bollea of WCCB Charlotte, police documents show that Moore was clocked speeding at 113 mph Friday morning, hours after the Panthers' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Bollea reports that Moore was given a citation for reckless driving as a result of the incident.

NEW: @Panthers DJ Moore cited for reckless driving and speeding in a work zone. Docs show Moore was going 113mpg in his white benz on I-77. He was pulled over early Friday morning following the Panthers first preseason game in Buffalo. More at 10 on @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/XrVkffJ20Q — Drew Bollea (@Drew_WCCB) August 20, 2018

Per the Charlotte Observer, Moore was pulled over at 2:52 a.m. on I-77 by Trooper H.L. Bautista, who noted in his report, "F---- that car is moving." The trooper noted that Moore was "polite and cooperative" and stated that Moore spoke of "wanting to get home" after the team's game.

Moore is due in court on Oct. 2, which is just days after the Panthers take their Week 4 bye and during the week before their Week 5 game against the New York Giants. Moore is expected to play a significant role in the Panthers' offense this season, with his speed and electricity with the ball in his hands providing a perimeter element the Panthers have lacked since the departure of all-time leading receiver Steve Smith several seasons ago.