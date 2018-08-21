Rookie Panthers wideout D.J. Moore reportedly clocked going 113 mph, given citation

Moore was going 113 mph in a 65 mph zone

Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is best known for his speed, but the Panthers would likely prefer that he use that speed on the field only. Last week, he was reportedly speeding in a not-so-appropriate manner. 

According to a report from Drew Bollea of WCCB Charlotte, police documents show that Moore was clocked speeding at 113 mph Friday morning, hours after the Panthers' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Bollea reports that Moore was given a citation for reckless driving as a result of the incident. 

Per the Charlotte Observer, Moore was pulled over at 2:52 a.m. on I-77 by Trooper H.L. Bautista, who noted in his report, "F---- that car is moving." The trooper noted that Moore was "polite and cooperative" and stated that Moore spoke of "wanting to get home" after the team's game. 

Moore is due in court on Oct. 2, which is just days after the Panthers take their Week 4 bye and during the week before their Week 5 game against the New York Giants. Moore is expected to play a significant role in the Panthers' offense this season, with his speed and electricity with the ball in his hands providing a perimeter element the Panthers have lacked since the departure of all-time leading receiver Steve Smith several seasons ago. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories