Rookie QBs Carson Beck, Haynes King shine in Hall of Fame Game; MLB playoff predictions

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🏈 Five things to know Friday

⚾ Do not miss this: Post-trade deadline MLB playoff predictions

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The dust has settled on an active trade deadline that saw perennial All-Stars and a two-time Cy Young Award winner switch from one team to another. With that kind of talent on the move, the postseason race looks a little bit different now than it did just a few days ago. But even with the addition of Tarik Skubal, we're not fully convinced the Dodgers are the team to beat in the National League.

Our Matt Snyder sees the Brewers as the eventual No. 1 seed in the NL, and he says even the Cubs could chase them down. So… what about the Dodgers?

Snyder: "They've lost six straight games right now, a good illustration that they aren't quite as indestructible as many casual fans believe. Still, they'll have no trouble holding their lead in the NL West. Even with the skid, they have an eight-game lead over the Diamondbacks."

Adley Rutschman was the other biggest star on the move at the deadline. His arrival in Boston aids the Red Sox in their quest for a playoff berth, and if you had said any of that about a month ago, you would've looked crazy. Here are Snyder's three projected American League Wild Card teams, including the scalding hot Red Sox:

4. Red Sox

5. Yankees

6. White Sox

Oh, and speaking of trades, is it too early to start thinking about which players could be on the move this offseason?

⭐ Every NFL team's best active Hall of Fame candidate

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After the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, the attention will shift from this year's inductees to the debate over who belongs in the Class of 2027. While no active players will be eligible for next year's class (they have to wait five years after retirement), there are a number of stars who will suit up this season that have spots in the Hall of Fame waiting for them.

Look no further than Aaron Rodgers, who might be the first of the active players to join the fraternity in Canton, Ohio. He is set to embark on his final season in 2026, and our Bryan DeArdo says there is no question whether he will get into the Hall when first eligible.

DeArdo: "Rodgers is a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer. His bona fides include four league MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP and the greatest touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history. Rodgers is hoping to cap off his career in style with the Steelers, who have another surefire Hall of Famer on the roster in T.J. Watt and another potential Hall of Famer in Cameron Heyward."

Yeah, the Steelers are stacked with future inductees. Not every team is so fortunate, though. Only six teams have at least one Hall of Fame "lock" on their roster. Here are three of them:

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce

TE Rams: QB Matthew Stafford

QB Saints: EDGE Cameron Jordan

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ Carabao Cup: Port Vale at Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🥎 LLWS: Florida vs. Washington, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

⛳ Wyndham Championship: Second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

🥎 LLWS: Puerto Rico vs. New Jersey, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Mets at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Braves at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Dream at Mystics or Mercury at Sun, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Guardians at White Sox or Twins at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Leagues Cup: Pumas at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Wave at Gotham, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Orioles at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Leagues Cup: Minnesota at Tigres, 9 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Valkyries at Wings, 9:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Rays at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Astros at Padres or Tigers at Giants, 10:30 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Leagues Cup: Whitecaps at Juarez, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Saturday

⚽ Carabao Cup: Millwall at Queens Park Rangers, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Carabao Cup: Portsmouth at West Ham United, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

🥊 Zuffa Boxing 10: McKenna vs. Oliha, noon on Paramount+

🏈 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, noon on ESPN

⚽ Carabao Cup: Southampton at Colchester United, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Aces at Lynx, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⛳ Wyndham Championship: Third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🥎 LLWS: Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Fever at Sky, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Royals at Summit, 4 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Angels at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Dynamo at Revolution, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

🥎 LLWS: Semifinal 2, 6 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Leagues Cup: Leon at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Courage at Spirit, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Orioles at Rangers or Tigers at Giants or Astros at Padres, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Inter Miami, 8 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Storm at Fire, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Current at Dash, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Leagues Cup: Dallas at Guadalajara, 9 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Rays at Mariners, 9:50 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Leagues Cup: Atlante at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Leagues Cup: LAFC at Toluca, 11:10 p.m. on FS1

Sunday

🥎 LLWS: Third-place game, 10 a.m. on ESPN

⚽ Carabao Cup: Sheffield United at Mansfield Town, 11 a.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Reds at Nationals, 12:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Aces at Liberty, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Big3: Triplets vs. Power, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Big3: Amps at Ball Hogs, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⛳ Wyndham Championship: Final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🥎 LLWS: Championship, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Wings at Lynx, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

🏁 NASCAR at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Leagues Cup: Queretaro at Sounders, 3:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Thorns at Legacy, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ Tigers at Giants, 4:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rays at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Valkyries at Sparks, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Leagues Cup: NYCFC at Cruz Azul, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Astros at Padres, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Angel City at Reign, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Leagues Cup: Timbers at Club America, 10:15 p.m. on FS1