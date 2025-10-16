The Tennessee Titans became the first NFL team to fire their coach this season, as they parted ways with Brian Callahan following a 1-5 start. The Callahan era was an abject disaster, as the Titans went 4-19 under his leadership. However, all of those losses did net Tennessee a new quarterback in Cam Ward.

Ward hasn't lit the NFL world on fire just yet, but he has flashed some of the potential that led to him being selected with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is hardly the first young quarterback to go through a coaching change, as each of the last four quarterbacks picked No. 1 overall had their coaches fired during their rookie seasons.

What does Ward want to see in his new coach? The rookie signal-caller was asked that question on Wednesday.

"Somebody who can really do everything from top to bottom, and that's both sides of the ball -- offense, defense," Ward said. "They know the system in and out, and I think the biggest thing is how is the coach going to be with the players. We have all different types of personalities in our locker room and whoever we get, I know they'll be the right hire, but that's not really my main focus right now. I'm with coach [Mike] McCoy right now and we're going to try to win some games."

It sounds like Ward would appreciate a coach that has served as a lead man before, and that's something many believe Tennessee will look for as well: Experience.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, two names to watch for the Titans job are Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Both have served as head coaches before. Nagy even won NFL Coach of the Year with the Chicago Bears in 2018, while Smith is a very familiar name to Titans fans, as he cut his teeth as an offensive assistant in Nashville.

Senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy has been named the interim head coach in Tennessee, and you can't rule out him earning the full-time job either. The last three interim coaches in franchise history ended up keeping the job.