Rookie Quinnen Williams starstruck meeting Le'Veon Bell, Jets teammates: 'I was like a little fan'

Quinnen Williams plays for the Jets after the team took him with the third-overall pick in this year's draft, making him the teammate of players like Le'Veon Bell, Leonard Williams, Jamal Adams, and Sam Darnold, but as Williams reminded us on Friday, it can be quite the adjustment to go from an NFL hopeful to an actual NFL player competing alongside some of the best football talent in the world.

Since getting drafted, Williams has had the opportunity to meet some of the players he's watched from afar and/or sometimes played with in "Madden." On Friday, he opened up about that experience, failing to conceal just how starstruck he was when he met them.

"When he first walked in, I'm like, 'Man, that's Leonard Williams. He's a beast. He's from USC.' ... I was like a little fan at first," Williams said. "You've gotta think about it, at the time, like seven months ago, I didn't even know if I was going to start. To be in a position right now, I'm like 'Bro, that's crazy.' When I get to meet people, I'll be like, 'Man, that's dope.' I met Le'Veon Bell yesterday. I'm like 'Woah, that's Le'Veon Bell, the number one running back in the NFL.' It's just crazy.

"But I know I'm one of the people too, though. I don't really look at it like that, though. I met Sam Darnold. That's crazy. Like bro, you're Sam Darnold. Jamal Adams. I'm like, I've got Jamal Adams on my ultimate team. That's crazy."

Williams might just be the happiest person in New York. Just listen to him talk about potentially returning kicks (unrealistic, but the enthusiasm was appreciated) and sacking NFL quarterbacks (very realistic).

Williams might be a fan of Bell, Darnold, Williams, and Adams and he might be only able to dream about all of the sacks that await him, but it won't be long until it's Week 1 and he's one of the most important players on the field for the Jets. There's a reason why some thought he could become the first pick in last month's draft. And there's a reason why the Jets couldn't pass on him at No. 3.

At Alabama last season, Williams racked up eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss. In New York, he should slide in alongside Leonard Williams on the Jets' defensive front, smack dab in the middle of the defensive line. Behind him will be C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson, both of whom secured big paydays in free agency over the past two years. On the back end of the defense will be Trumaine Johnson, one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in football, and Adams.

The Jets, who haven't made the playoffs since 2010, are already aiming to topple the Patriots in the AFC East under new coach Adam Gase. It's unlikely to happen barring an injury to Tom Brady, but if it does happen, it'll likely be because the Jets' recent offseason additions played up to their potential.

Williams won't face as much pressure as Darnold, of course, but the Jets need Williams to become their interior wrecking ball. Brady, like all quarterbacks, struggles under pressure. He's especially susceptible against interior pressure. And that's where Williams comes into play. He might be initially starstruck the first time he lines up across from Brady, but once that wears off, he'll need to add Brady to his list of sacked quarterbacks.