FRISCO, Texas -- The highlight of the third and final day of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft was the selection of Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue in the fifth round.

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay banged the table for almost a week before the draft began because of Blue's 4.38-second 40-yard dash speed. McClay used the adjective "explosive" five times when explaining his selection back in April.

"At the end of the day in the NFL, you're looking for explosive playmakers, and he's an explosive playmaker," McClay said. "You put him in the backfield behind with what we've built on the line, and he has a chance to be explosive. ... An explosive player that can flip the field for you on carries. Can also win you some matchups in one-on-one coverage vs. linebackers. He's an explosive playmaker. It's a different speed that he plays at."

However, Dallas and its fanbase have been forced to have patience regarding Blue's NFL debut this season after he has been inactive in each of the Cowboys' first four games. That appears to be changing this week with Dallas heading to New York to face the 0-4 Jets, and it's not because of veteran backup running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) missing practice this week.

"It's trending that direction, but again, nothing is final until we get through today and the next couple days. No matter what it is, it's more because of what Jaydon's done," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Friday. "Again, I've been hard on Jaydon in the past. Again, talking about the word consistency, he's been way more consistent. He's showing up. He's really done a great job mastering what we're trying to do from a scheme standpoint. We're really pleased with him."

"I'm very excited. I've waited my time. I stayed patient, and I was told to trust the process," Blue said after practice on Friday. "I knew eventually if I was to stay consistent and work hard that time would come."

That being said, Schottenheimer was reminded of Blue being just 21 years old at practice on Thursday. Blue wore brand new Louis Vuitton Nike cleats, and they gave Blue blisters on his heel that were so bad that he hit to lay down, take them off and ask the equipment staff to grab him new cleats mid-practice.

"Yesterday, a little questionable decision: he went out there with some cool, new cleats -- Louis Vuitton, Nike's. They give you blisters. So about halfway through practice, I saw him laying down, and I was like 'what the hell happened to Blue?'" Schottenheimer said. "'Well Coach I'm fine, I have blisters.' I was like 'oh shocker, look at your cool shoes you got.' That's part of what you deal with with young players. Quickly, he changed the cleats."

Blue confirmed after practice on Friday that his feet are now "fine" after the high-end cleats caused him some trouble. He said he won't be wearing them again and will probably send them to his brother.

"One of them [the blisters on the back of his heel] was really bad, and the other one wasn't as bad. ... It was good at the beginning of practice, and then all of the sudden they just started hurting," Blue said. "I had to take them off, it was bad."

The expectation for Blue was never to be the starting running back as a rookie this season. Veteran running back Javonte Williams was Dallas' first signing of free agency in March, and he's already exceeded all expectations that came with the team signing him to a one-year, $3 million contract. Williams entered Week 5 fifth in the entire NFL in rushing yards (312), tied for second in rushing touchdowns (four) and eighth in yards per carry (5.0, minimum 35 carries). He is clearly the Cowboys' bell cow back, especially after going for 85 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 20 carries in Dallas' 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 4. However, the 25-year-old needs a reliable back to spell him across a 17-game season.

Sanders has been Dallas' backup, but he suffered an ankle injury against Green Bay and is listed as questionable for Sunday at the Jets. Learning from both Williams and Sanders is an experience the rookie is grateful for, but he's happy to likely be ending the lost stretch of game from the sideline (four) of his entire organized football career.

"With the love for the game that I have, it's been tough not being able to be out there playing. It's also been fun seeing the other guys have fun and do what they do," Blue said. "It's been a blessing to watch the older guys and the vets who have been doing it for a minute. ... I'm just excited that I finally get to go out there and showcase my skills."

As Schottenheimer mentioned, the reason for Blue's delay had nothing to do with his ablility but rather his consistency. So what does that mean? Let Blue explain.

On consistency

"Just making sure that I'm finishing the right way and practicing hard. Staying in the playbook, and just making sure that I'm doing the small details right, so that I can be able to perform at the highest level," he said. "He [Schottenheimer] talked to me maybe about two weeks ago and let me know that I needed to be a little more consistent because the talent level was there. So he just told me to be more consistent, and I was seeing it for myself. I just knew in order for me to get on the field that I would have to change some of the things I did and just practice a little harder."

That chat led to Blue being better about taking in the little nuances of individual plays, being more punctual and taking better notes in team meetings.

"How I prepare. Being more detailed and the little small things maybe whether that's a play. Making sure that I'm being where I'm supposed to be on time. Being engaged in meetings," Blue said. "Things like that."

Playing at the Jets' MetLife Stadium -- a venue notorious for its turf surface that leaves players, home and away, seemingly more susceptible to injuries -- isn't an ideal place to debut, but Blue's 21-year-old legs can likely handle the less than ideal playing surface. Last season, both of the Cowboys' starting edge rushers, DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Micah Parsons (ankle sprain), suffered multi-week injuries in Dallas' 20-15 Week 4 win at the Giants, who also play at MetLife. On Sunday, Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

The door to playing time for Blue, who compared himself and his speed on draft day to Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs, appears to be opening now. There was a rumor about Blue's work ethic coming out of the University of Texas, a claim Cowboys running backs coach Derrick Foster shot down in training camp. Now Blue is "very close" to finally suiting up.

"Very close. I'll say that again. I've said it a number of times, he's practicing really, really well. I challenged him a few weeks ago on being consistent," Schottenheimer said on Monday. "He's done that. He's becoming one of our best offensive practice squad players. He gives the defense an incredible look with his speed and playmaking ability, so very close."

Another component that could play into Blue being active could be the Cowboys' desire to keep fullback Hunter Luepke plugged in as a core special teamer, something they had to adjust Sunday with Sanders dealing with the ankle issue. The sideline blues are coming to an end for Dallas' "explosive" rookie running back.