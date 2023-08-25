Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis is not expected to play on Friday night against the New England Patriots due to a thigh injury, per ESPN. The rookie has dealt with the injury for over a week.

Levis also missed the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 19 due to the upper leg injury. Levis did return to practice in full capacity on Wednesday and had an encouraging statement that what he is dealing with is "nothing too serious."

"I just had something happen in a practice that just came up," Levis said (via The Tennessean). "I went to the medical staff and I'm just following their directions in the best way to attack it and get better. It's nothing too serious but I'm just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back to the road to recovery."

He added that he will take advice from the medical team on whether or not he will play.

In what will likely be his only snaps before the regular season begins, Levis went 16-for-25 with 189 yards and one interception.

Levis was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, after the Titans traded up to get their QB. Understandably, he wants to be out on the field and get as many reps as he can before the games that count come along.

"I think the first couple days that I had it and found out I wasn't going to play in Minnesota, I was definitely down," Levis said. "Coach Vrabes was quick to know that I was upset and pick me up and say 'Keep your head up, you can't do anything about it. You've got to be smart with it and just listen to the trainers and do whatever you can as a teammate when you're not able to play.' That's just the approach I'm taking."

With Levis likely out, it leaves quarterbacks Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill as options for head coach Mike Vrabel. Tannehill has not played a preseason game since 2019, but Vrabel said there is a chance the veteran sees some action on Friday night.

No decisions have been made about who will play against New England and Tannehill says whatever happens he is okay with.

"I'm good either way," Tannehill said (via The Tennessean). "I'm excited and happy with how things have progressed for us as an offense over the course of spring and training camp. Guys are coming out and grinding away. Obviously it's not 100% yet but we're building each and every day. I learn something each and every day. And whatever coach Vrabel decides for Friday I'm good with."

Willis has dominated the number of snaps in the preseason, going 16-for-25 with 189 yards, one interception and 22 yards rushing in Week 1 and 10-for-17 with 85 yards, one touchdown, one interception and 91 rushing yards in preseason Week 2.

Levis missing time means Willis has more of an opportunity to prove he can be QB2 for Tennessee. These preseason snaps are valuable for the second-year quarterback.

Willis was listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the Titans initial depth chart.