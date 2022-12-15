The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty.

NFL executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, revealed that information on Wednesday at the league's winter meeting in Texas.

"The officials have been very consistent and accurate, but they are human," Vincent said, via NFL.com. "That will be a healthy discussion [in] the offseason with the competition committee. ... I'll be looking forward to this discussion."

Although the amount of roughing the passer penalties has actually gone down compared to this point in 2021 (121 vs. 76), there have been some questionable flags thrown, which is why the NFL is considering the possibility of making roughing the passer reviewable. One of those questionable flags came on Sunday night in Week 14 when Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips got hit with a 15-yard penalty after making what appeared to be a clean sack of Justin Herbert.

That was a huge play in the game because it gave the Chargers a free first down in the fourth quarter on a third-and-9 play.

"Didn't like that call," Vincent said of the penalty on Phillips, via PFT. "We thought that Phillips did what we are asking the coaches to coach and the players to actually execute."

If the penalty had been reviewable, the officiating crew would have stopped the game to look at the play and likely overturned the flag, which would have led to a Chargers punt.

The NFL will also discuss the possibility of ejecting players who get flagged for egregious instances of roughing the passer.

"Quarterback goes down by a hit. Obviously, there's a flag on the field," Vincent said. "Should that player be automatically ejected or should that be a reviewable play? That'll be a topic of what's reviewed. What should be reviewable? Do you want to add things to that bucket? Is that something we should taking a look at? Should a disqualification automatically come with a player that is actually taken out of the game?"

Making penalties reviewable hasn't worked out so well for the NFL in the past. In 2019, the league made pass interference reviewable for one season, but it slowed down the pace of the game and the penalties were rarely overturned, so the league scrapped the rule after just one season.

In theory, being able to review roughing the passer seems like it would be something that would have a better chance of working than reviewing PI, but there's no guarantee that's how things would play out if the rule were to get implemented, which is why the NFL will be having a long discussion before making any drastic changes.