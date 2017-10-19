Roy Moore says 'It's against the law' to kneel during national anthem, but is it?

For a month now President Donald Trump has been fixated on the NFL and its decision not to punish players who refuse to stand for the national anthem. Two weeks ago, Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after just one series because he was upset after several 49ers players knelt during the national anthem though it was later learned that his decision was premeditated.

Several NFL owners and players met this week and despite what Falcons owner Arthur Blank called an "open and productive" meeting, no agreement was made on the anthem policy. By Wednesday morning, Trump was tweeting about it:

The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Also on Wednesday, TIME.com published an interview with Roy Moore, a former state judge and the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, who claimed that it is illegal to kneel during the anthem.

"It's against the law, you know that?" Moore said. "It was a act of Congress that every man stand and put their hand over their heart. That's the law."

Moore added that he agrees with Trump -- who didn't support Moore in last month's Alabama Republican Senate primary -- that NFL players should respect the flag.

"I back the president in upholding respect for the patriotism for our country, on two grounds," Moore said. "One, it's respect for the law. If we don't respect the law, what kind of country are we going to have? Two, it's respect for those who have fallen and given the ultimate sacrifice. I'm surprised that no one brought this up."

"If they didn't have it in there, it would just be tradition," Moore added. "But this is law. If we disobey this, what else are we going to disobey?"

But is it the law?

CBSNews.com's Kathryn Watson writes that Moore could be referring to a section of U.S. Code that specifies that, during the national anthem, members of the military should salute and "all other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart."

Watson asked Eugene Volokh, a law professor and First Amendment expert at the UCLA School of Law, if Moore is right.

Volokh points out that "should" is the key word, and generally speaking, legal precedent holds that "should" points to a recommended -- but not required -- course of action.

"It's not clear to me that 36 U.S.C. 301 was ever meant to be legally binding -- it says what people 'should' do rather than what they 'shall' or 'must' do," Volokh told CBS News.

"But if it did aim at being legally binding, the First Amendment would prevent it from being enforced," he added. "The court held in West Va. Bd. of Ed. v. Barnette [1943], held that even public school students can't be required to salute the flag; likewise, people can't be required to stand at attention, put their hand over the heart, or remove their hats during the national anthem."

Catherine Ross, a constitutional law professor at The George Washington University Law School had a much simpler answer to if there's any credible interpretation of Moore's claim that it's illegal to kneel during the anthem.

"None at all," she told Watson, adding: "When something is mandatory the legal term is 'shall,' so you know immediately it's not enforceable no penalty. It's not in the criminal section. There's no remedy suggested."

Meanwhile, in the wake of Trump's tirade against the NFL, league owners -- even those who donated to Trump's inauguration -- have called out the president.

"Let's get real," Jaguars owner Shad Khan told USAToday.com's Jarrett Bell this week. "The attacks on Muslims, the attacks on minorities, the attacks on Jews. I think the NFL doesn't even come close to that on the level of being offensive. Here, it's about money, or messing with -- trying to soil a league or a brand that [Trump is] jealous of."

And TheMMQB.com's Peter King asked 49ers' owner Jed York what the league should do the next time Trump goes off about the players' anthem protest.

"We need to be above it," he said. "We need to be above petty attacks from anybody, because racial and socioeconomic inequality have existed in this country for too long. You've got to block out the noise and do your job."