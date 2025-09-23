Former NFL running back and Auburn star Rudi Johnson has died, the Bengals announced on social media on Tuesday.

Johnson was a fourth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2001 NFL Draft and played eight NFL seasons after earning SEC Player of the Year accolades at Auburn during his senior campaign.

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

Known as the "Auburn Rambler" during his collegiate career, Johnson finished his final year on the Plains with 1,567 yards on the ground, leading the Tigers to a berth in the conference championship game against Florida. Johnson's 324 rushing attempts was a school single-season record and his rushing total was the second-most in school history at the time under then-coach Tommy Tuberville.

Over his eight-year NFL tenure, Johnson notched 5,979 yards rushing and 49 touchdowns, much of that production coming his first seven years with the Bengals. Johnson eclipsed 1,000 yards three times, including a career-best 1,458-yard, 12-touchdown effort as one of the league's top ballcarriers in 2005.

Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2008 season and played his final NFL campaign in Detroit. He rushed for 237 yards and scored twice before stepping away from football.

Johnson, a native of Ettrick, Virginia, established the 'Rudi Johnson Foundation' in 2005, which provided assistance to families and children in need.