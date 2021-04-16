The "Sky Judge" may not be making its way into the NFL in 2021, but the league may be taking strides in that direction. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Baltimore Ravens have withdrawn their proposal to add an eighth official to oversee the game on video in a booth. However, Pelissero notes that the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-ref communication with video is gaining strong support and is likely to pass when owners vote on it next week.

As it relates to this expansion proposal, the replay official and designated members of the officiating department may consult with on-field officials to help "advise the game officials on specific, objective aspects of a play when clear and obvious video evidence is present" outside of a replay-review scenario. This includes penalty enforcement, the proper down, spot of a foul, game clock, possession completed or intercepted pass, and so on. However, it is important to note that the replay official cannot throw or pick up a flag under this proposal.

Along with this potential change, Pelissero adds that easing the restrictions on jersey numbers also has strong support. Under this proposal, running backs, tight ends, fullbacks and receivers would be able to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89. Meanwhile, offensive lineman could wear No. 50-79 and defensive linemen could don No. 50-79 and 90-99. As for linebackers, they could then wear 1-59 and 90-99.

One proposal that is not expected to be passed by owners is the fourth-and-15 alternative to an onside kick.

All of these proposals are expected to be voted on next Wednesday and require 75% approval by the owners to be enacted.