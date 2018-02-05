Rumors circulating Patriots might hire Greg Schiano as next DC after Super Bowl LII loss

The Patriots just lost Super Bowl LII in a wild shootout against the Eagles and now there is about to be some major turmoil in New England. Matt Patricia will be headed to the Lions and Josh McDaniels is likely going to the Colts. Tom Brady expects to be back and no one is buying the idea Bill Belichick is retiring. But there are big hires and big decisions to be made.

One of those is figuring out who will take over as defensive coordinator. Before the Super Bowl, it was widely believed linebackers coach Brian Flores, who was a candidate for the Cardinals head coaching job before they hired Steve Wilks, would be the next defensive coordinator. That's still on the table.

But another name has circulated: Greg Schiano.

Schiano is currently the defensive coordinator for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, but he's been in the news for much different reasons the last few months. Schiano actually reached a deal, via a memorandum of understanding, to become the next coach of the Tennessee Volunteers during their rollercoaster ride of a coaching search. But Tennessee fans revolted at the idea of Schiano being hired and the Vols bailed on the idea of hiring Schiano.

According to FootballScoop.com, Schiano is "expected" to become the next defensive coordinator in New England after Patricia departs.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and SI.com says to hold the phone, as he reports Schiano has not decided to leave Ohio State yet, although he could certainly end up with a job in New England.

Saw the report that Greg Schiano is leaving #OhioState for the #Patriots DC job. Am told Schiano hasn't decided whether he's leaving OSU yet. Brian Flores may get promoted to DC in New England. Schiano could have a job on the Pats staff w/ Belichick but still hasn't decided. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 5, 2018

And check this out: from Tom Curran of CSN New England, Schiano could actually become the "head coach in waiting" for the Patriots if he ended up signing onto Belichick's staff.

Schiano would, in my opinion, elevate to possible head coach-in-waiting if he came in any capacity. https://t.co/tEXkLG7Wax — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 5, 2018

Belichick is notoriously fond of Rutgers players, most of whom played for Schiano while he built a program there. Say what you want about his record at Rutgers, but Schiano built a strong college program from nothing. He would later leave to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job, where things ended ... poorly.

Schiano would not be a popular hire among fans, but he generally draws rave reviews in coaching circles and is very well regarded by Belichick. The Patriots have a quality coach on staff in Flores, but they may believe Schiano joining the club as a defensive coordinator gives them the best chance to improve a unit that played above its head in 2017 only to struggle on the biggest stage and, arguably, cost the Patriots a sixth Super Bowl ring thanks to an inability to stop Nick Foles and the Eagles.