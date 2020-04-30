Run it back: Ravens GM says he wants a four-headed monster at running back in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens' rushing attack played a key factor in making them the best team in the regular season in 2019. They averaged 206 rushing yards per game and rushed for a total of 3,296 yards -- both which ranked first in the NFL -- and they had two rushers go over 1,000 yards. Ravens quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns while running back Mark Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns.

They weren't the only rushers Baltimore relied on, however. Gus Edwards rushed for 711 yards and five touchdowns and rookie Justice Hill did his part as well -- rushing for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Interestingly enough, the Ravens spent their second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on their biggest strength -- taking running back J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State. This was a calculated move, however, as the Ravens want to maintain their aggressive rushing style in 2020.

During an appearance on "The Lounge" on Tuesday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta indicated that he envisions a four-headed monster at running back this season.

"I would equate it to us last year having the tight ends that we had – the three tight ends," DeCosta said, via the Ravens' official website. "[Offensive Coordinator] Greg [Roman] did an amazing job of taking those tight ends and really creating something special that made us very tough for defenses to play. And now we've got the four running backs and they all do different things well. It just makes us, I think, a really, really well-rounded team that's tough to defend."

Dobbins was considered one of the top running backs in this class, as he rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in his junior season at Ohio State. During his three years as a Buckeye, the 5-foot-9, 209-pound back rushed for a total of 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns.

"We were ecstatic to get J.K.," DeCosta said. "He was by far – by far – the highest-rated guy that we had on the board. We kind of felt like he fell out of the sky right to us, the type of team that we are to get a running back like that."

"These guys can all do different things, they should be fresh for four quarters. I think we protect ourselves in case of injuries or things like that. It fortifies us, it makes us stronger, and it gives us a guy with home run potential."

The dual-threat Jackson along with Ingram, Edwards, Hill and Dobbins make up the most dynamic backfield in the NFL, and you should expect them to top the charts again next season when it comes to running the football.