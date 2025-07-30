D.J. Moore is probably the most dynamic weapon Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has at his disposal on offense. In the early portions of training camp, Johnson has been getting Moore the ball in every way possible, including out of the backfield.

Since coming to the Bears via trade in 2023, Moore has been a highly productive receiver, but Johnson wants him to get more touches. The veteran receiver took some snaps in the backfield at practice this week, and Johnson told reporters the offensive staff is "exploring some things."

"He's a physical, run-after-catch, just-get-me-the-ball type of guy," Johnson said of Moore. "There's a number of things that we're looking to do and explore how we get him the ball and get him in space. We're tinkering with that a little bit yesterday, like you saw, and he's really receptive to it."

Last season, Moore ranked fifth in the NFL and third among wide receivers in yards after catch with 588. In 2023, Moore was 11th in that category with 539. Moore knows what to do when he gets the ball in his hands, so it makes sense that Johnson would be trying to make that happen in a variety of ways.

It also makes sense given Chicago's lack of offseason moves as it pertains to the backfield. Veteran D'Andre Swift, who Johnson knows from his time in Detroit, returns as the starter with Roschon Johnson presumably serving as his backup. Rookie Kyle Monangai, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, is probably the only other player vying for meaningful playing time.

Bears coach Ben Johnson details Caleb Williams' growth: 'He is so much more comfortable right now' Will Backus

Throughout his career, Moore has flashed some potential as a threat out of the backfield. In his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers, Moore carried the ball 13 times for 172 yards. Moore has totaled 57 rushing attempts for 431 yards and a score in seven seasons.

Last year, Moore carried the ball 14 times for 75 yards. It sounds like that number may be on the rise if Johnson is serious about using Moore all over the field.