Russell Wilson: Aaron Donald is ‘the best defensive player I’ve ever played against’

Aaron Donald has been in the NFL for four years, and he has basically been one of the handful of best defensive players in football from the moment he stepped on the field. He recorded 47 tackles and nine sacks, to go along with 44 quarterback pressures as a rookie. He's only gotten better since.

You see that asterisk next to 2017? That's because he's racked up these figured in only 12 games. Donald held out throughout the offseason and didn't show up until Week 1, which meant he sat out the Rams' season-opener. He came back and was immediately his old dominant self. He's impossibly good.

Just ask Russell Wilson.

"When I think about Aaron Donald, he's probably in my opinion, the best defensive player I've ever played against in terms of actually playing in a game against," Wilson said, per the Seattle Times. "That's a pretty big statement; I've played against some really good guys. I think back to my rookie year and my second year when I played against guys like (49ers linebackers Navarro) Bowman and (Patrick) Willis and all of those guys are in my head, the top guys I've ever played.

"I think about a guy like Aaron Donald, he's definitely there too as well, so I have tremendous respect for how he plays the game. He's really, really tough, he's really quick, and he's pretty special. You look forward to those matchups just because those are things that you'll remember and those are the things that you'll tell your kids one day, 'I played against this guy,' and those are fun things. He's definitely one of those guys that will probably be a Hall of Famer no doubt."

Donald is certainly on that track four seasons into his career. It's hard to think of a way that he could possibly be better. He's elite against the run and the pass, a game-plan wrecker for the Rams in every possible way. It's no wonder that he has drawn the respect of one of the game's best quarterbacks.