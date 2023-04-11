Quarterback Russell Wilson struggled last season and this year he is putting in the time to improve as he heads into his 12th season in the league. The Denver Broncos started their voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday and No. 3 was one of the first players in the building, per Mike Klis.

Klis reported that the Broncos' weight room was open at 4:30 a.m. MT and some medical staff were already getting to work by 5:30 a.m. MT.

This season will be Wilson's second year with the Broncos and his first with Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton. The new coach will be the offensive play-caller as well and is already making changes in Denver.

Wilson no longer has the special treatment at Mile High Stadium, like his own offense and more access for his performance team.

Payton hopes to turn the team around and is doing so by beefing up his team in free agency. Denver has dished out the most cash, signing 13 players for $241.25 million in free agency.

Wilson was in clear need of support and a reliable coach and with those two additions this offseason, the Broncos are shaping up to have a different outcome than last year.

In 2022, Wilson played 15 games with a record of 4-11, a completion percentage of 60.5, along with 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was sacked 55 times, the most in his career and tied for the most in the league with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Broncos had high expectations last season, but fell flat at 5-12, landing last in the AFC West.