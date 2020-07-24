Watch Now: Reports: NFL Could Shut Down Training Camps Due To NFLPA Negotiations Holdup ( 2:14 )

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife, singer Ciara, announced the birth of their son Win Harrison Wilson on Friday. The two made the announcement with a selfie with their bundle of joy, announcing Win was born on July 23, 2020.

Wilson wrote, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz."

Ciara posted a video of herself in the hospital, wearing a mask, singing "Happy Birthday" to her son and said, "Happy Birthday sunshine." In the video the now mom of three said he was doing OK.

Wilson has 86 wins in his career (regular season) and just added one more to his resume. Sorry, I just had to make that joke.

Last season, Wilson put himself in the history books, becoming the only quarterback in league history to help lead his team to a winning season in each of his first eight years, so the name is very fitting for his family.

The middle name honors his father, Harrison Wilson III, who died at 55-years-old after complications with diabetes.

Wilson and Ciara have another child together, a daughter named Sienna who was born in 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, who she had with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.

While Wilson is not the biological father of Future, he is very hands-on and is a father figure to him.

Ciara and Wilson were married in July of 2016.