Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have added a new member to their family. The superstar couple added a puppy to their home and the name is fitting for the quarterback's new team.

Wilson bought Ciara the puppy for Mother's Day and they decided on the name "Bronco" after his new team, the Denver Broncos.

Ciara posted a video of the adorable new dog, calling it "the sweetest surprise."

Take a look at Wilson, Ciara and Bronco:

Ciara said, excitedly, "We got a puppy! Her name is Bronco."

In the Instagram post, Ciara wrote that the kids call the dog "Bronco Love Brownie."

Wilson was with the Seattle Seahawks starting in 2012 after being drafted No. 75 overall by the team. Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks, defeating the Broncos 43-8.

Now, the 33-year-old is getting ready to suit up for the team he beat nearly a decade ago. During the offseason, the Seahawks traded their long-term quarterback to Denver for a heap of draft picks.

The Broncos went 7-10 and were last in the AFC West. Wilson and the Broncos are hoping the addition of a veteran quarterback can create a different result this season.