This time last year, rumors were swirling around the Seattle Seahawks building. It was reported that longtime quarterback and Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson wanted to explore other options, even though he told reporters when asked that he wanted to remain a Seahawk. As it turns out, both were apparently true.

Wilson, according to a new story from The Athletic, asked Seahawks ownership in February 2022 to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Wilson and Carroll had reportedly clashed for multiple seasons over the signal-caller's role in the offense, as well as the direction of the franchise. Wilson was reportedly convinced that those two men were hindering him when it came to winning more Super Bowls and other individual awards.

A lawyer for Wilson wrote a letter to The Athletic stating the assertion that Wilson called for the firings of Carroll and Schneider was "entirely fabricated." Wilson also responded to the report via Twitter.

"I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well. I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win.

"l'll always have respect for them and love for Seattle."

In another tweet, Wilson wrote, "Focused on moving forward! Best is ahead."

Wilson, of course, didn't get to stay in Seattle, but he did get away from Carroll when the Denver Broncos traded their 2022 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), their 2023 first-round pick, their second-rounder (No. 40 overall), another second-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick along with two players (Drew Lock and Noah Fant) to acquire Wilson in March. With this change of scenery came a huge $245 million extension before Wilson had even played a down for his new team.

Despite the new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and the new quarterback in Wilson, the 2022 campaign was an absolute disaster for the Broncos. Denver finished with a 5-12 record, while Wilson had the worst year of his NFL career. Hackett was fired the day after Christmas following a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks, on the other hand, thrived without Wilson, making the playoffs with Geno Smith, who went from former backup quarterback to NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

It seems like Seattle won this battle with Wilson, right? Well, interestingly enough, when Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire coach Carroll, he reportedly had a replacement in mind: former New Orleans Saints lead man Sean Payton. Denver went out and hired Payton this offseason, sending its 2023 first-round pick from San Francisco (No. 30 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick to New Orleans for Payton's rights along with a 2024 third-round pick. If there's anyone who can turn Wilson and the Broncos around, it's an experienced offensive mind like Payton.