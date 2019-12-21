Russell Wilson believes Josh Gordon will get another chance with Seahawks despite his fifth suspension

Josh Gordon won't be returning to the Seattle Seahawks this season as the NFL suspended the former Pro Bowl wide receiver indefinitely for violating the league's policies against performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. Despite the fifth violation of the league's drug policy, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes Gordon will be back with the team.

"I just believe that. For me, I have no other choice than to believe that he is going to overcome," Wilson said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. "Why would you think the other way?

"I think that, you know, for me and just my faith and all that, I firmly believe that prayer works, like I said. I'm praying for him. I'm rooting that he can overcome."

The latest suspension from Gordon could end his career in the NFL, based on the previous suspensions he's had for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Gordon has missed over 50 games for the violations in his career, having just 1,801 yards since the start of the 2014 season.

Gordon had seven catches for 139 yards in five games with the Seahawks before the suspension. The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers in November after he was released by the Patriots.

Wilson spoke with Gordon frequently, knowing he was happy with his current situation in Seattle. The Seahawks quarterback wants Gordon to get another chance, believing the sixth time will be the charm.

"I think this environment has been great for him, to be honest with you," Wilson said. "He really, really fit in, in terms of just the everyday part of the process. Since day one he was studying and working and highlighting and doing all the extra work. He had the biggest smile on his face."