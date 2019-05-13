Russell Wilson bought his mom a wild gift for Mother's Day and she had a priceless reaction

It's been nearly one month since Russell Wilson signed the largest contract in NFL history and it appears he put some of that new money to good use over the weekend.

Like most people in America, Wilson spent his Sunday celebrating Mother's Day with his mom, Tammy. Of course, the big difference between Wilson and the rest of us is that he probably spent slightly more money on his mom than you did, and that's because he bought her a house.

The Seahawks quarterback gave her the keys to her new place on Sunday. The best part of the entire situation is that Wilson's mom couldn't believe the house was for her. Wilson posted a video on Instagram that showed him giving her the key to the place and her reaction was priceless.

"It's your house, open the door," Wilson says.

Tammy's reaction?

"You're lying, are you serious? Are you serious? Are you serious," a shocked Tammy keeps asking. "No, are you serious? Are y'all serious? For real?"

After coming to grips with the fact that the house is actually hers, her reaction got even better.

"Oh my God, I'm going to pee myself," Tammy adds.

You can see the entire video below. Wilson posted it with the caption, "All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma."

Wilson probably didn't have much of a problem affording that house and that's because his new four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks included a $65 million signing bonus.

By the way, the Seahawks quarterback wasn't the only one in the NFL celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday.

Tom Brady didn't buy his mom a house, but he did post a picture with her.

As you can see, Brady's dad also made a cameo in the picture.

In Houston, J.J. Watt tried to make his mom breakfast by spelling "M-O-M" with pancakes, which was a good idea in theory, but not so easy to pull off as you can see below.

Things were on track with the chocolate chip pancake “Mom” until the second “M” when it all started to fall apart. But you get the idea.



Happy Mother’s Day to all of the incredible moms out there! I am so thankful and grateful to be able to call this one my mom. I love you! pic.twitter.com/45gV7KPBKA — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 12, 2019

That last letter might be a sideways L?

Finally, let's end with Mike Davis. There must be something in the water in Seattle, because Davis also bought his mom a house. The Bears running back, who spent his past two seasons as Wilson's teammate with the Seahawks, posted a video on Sunday that featured another priceless mom reaction, and we can probably all agree that priceless mom reactions are the best, no matter what the gift is.