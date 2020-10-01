Two statements that owned the preseason storylines in 2020 are being debunked through three weeks of the NFL season, both involving Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. "Let Russ Cook" was the Twitter rallying cry for Seahawks fans clamoring for Wilson to run the offense and throw the ball more -- knowing the Seahawks offense would score more points and win more games behind the arm of their franchise quarterback.

Seattle has finally allowed Wilson to play more aggressively, which is why one of the game's elite signal callers has a career-high in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns through his first three games. Prior to the 2020 season, Wilson's career-high in completion percentage through the first three games was 71.43% (2019) and his seven passing touchdowns (2019) were also his highest through Weeks 1 through 3. The Seahawks are indeed allowing Russell Wilson to cook as he burns defenses on NFL Sundays.

"Russell Wilson has never received a MVP vote" is on its way out if Wilson continues to keep up his historic pace. Wilson's 14 touchdown passes through three games are the most in NFL history, paving the way toward MVP glory. The previous two record holders of that statistic -- Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) -- won league MVP that season. This isn't close to guaranteeing Wilson will take home MVP honors, but the Seahawks quarterback is certainly on his way toward accomplishing the feat. Wilson is on pace to throw for 4,933 yards and 75 touchdowns to just five interceptions after all -- numbers that are even hard to accomplish on rookie mode in Madden.

In this week's "By The Numbers," we'll take a dive into Wilson's historic start with the Seahawks and where he ranks among the game's best quarterbacks since the 2017 season. Wilson is the only quarterback to throw for 100 touchdown passes from 2017 to 2019 after all.

Most TD passes through first three games (NFL history)

Russell Wilson (2020) -- 14 Patrick Mahomes (2018) -- 13* Peyton Manning (2013) -- 12* Tom Brady (2011) -- 11 Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018) -- 11

*Won league MVP that season

Highest passer rating through three games (NFL history, minimum 75 attempts)

Tom Brady (2007) -- 141.8* Russell Wilson (2020) -- 139.0 Patrick Mahomes (2018) -- 137.4* Aaron Rodgers (2015) -- 135.4 Patrick Mahomes (2019) -- 134.9



*Won league MVP that season

Highest completion percentage through three games (NFL history, minimum 75 attempts)

*Won league MVP that season

Wilson is off to one of the best starts for a quarterback ever. His touchdown percentage of 13.6% is the second highest in NFL history through the first three games, trailing only Mahomes' astonishing rate of 14% set in his MVP season of 2018. Mahomes and Wilson are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to have a touchdown percentage over 10% through the first three weeks of the season. Wilson leads the NFL in five passing categories through three weeks and is the fifth player ever with five touchdown passes in consecutive games. Wilson is also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 4+ touchdown passes in each of his first three games of the year and he's the fifth player ever with 4+ touchdown passes in three consecutive games.

This is Wilson playing at an MVP level, which he has done over the past several seasons -- even though the Seahawks haven't been letting him cook. Wilson has clearly been among the game's elite quarterbacks for some time now, overshadowed by the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and countless others.

Most Passing TD (2017-2020)

Russell Wilson -- 114 Tom Brady -- 91 Drew Brees -- 88 Kirk Cousins -- 88 Matt Ryan -- 88

Highest Passer Rating (2017-2020, minimum 500 attempts)

Drew Brees -- 111.0 Patrick Mahomes --109.4 Russell Wilson -- 106.2 Lamra Jackson -- 105.6 Ryan Tannehill -- 105.4

Most Quarterback Wins (2017-2020)

Tom Brady -- 38 Jared Goff -- 35 Drew Brees -- 33 Russell Wilson -- 33 Philip Rivers -- 28 Dak Prescott -- 28

The Seahawks' inability to advance past the divisional round since 2014 have hurt Wilson from receiving the obsessive notoriety of Mahomes and Brady (and others), even though he has been far from the reason Seattle can not recapture the Super Bowl glory he experienced earlier in his career. Through 131 games, Wilson has the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history (241) and is tied with Aaron Rodgers for the fewest interceptions (69). His passer rating of 102.3 is the second-highest ever, behind Rodgers.

Wilson has been sizzling opposing defenses for years, playing at his highest level possible through the first three games of the 2020 season. This may finally be the year the consistent Wilson captures that coveted MVP award.