Russell Wilson says Caleb Williams reminds him of younger self: 'He's got some crazy talent'

NEW YORK -- In 2012, Russell Wilson was thrown into the fray immediately, winning the Seahawks' starting quarterback battle as a third-round rookie. He started all 16 games that year (as he would do the next eight years) and made the Pro Bowl. One season later, he was a Super Bowl champion.

Now, he's a rookie in another sense. Wilson joined CBS Sports' "The NFL Today" this offseason, and on Tuesday, he put on his analyst hat to discuss some of the NFL's most notable young quarterbacks. One he's been especially impressed by while preparing for this season? Chicago's Caleb Williams.

"Watching the film, watching Caleb Williams and how talented he is and how he moves, he kinda reminds me of me when I was young and all that -- his ability to make plays, his ability to throw on the run, his ability to throw accurately on the move, how he spins out of the pocket," Wilson said Tuesday at the "NFL on CBS" media day.

"I think he's got some crazy talent to him."

Williams' playmaking abilities were on display, especially in crunch time. He led the NFL with six fourth-quarter comebacks in the regular season, and he added another in an epic wild-card win over the Packers.

He then nearly led an upset of the Rams with a Wilson-esque play.

Of course, a big part of Wilson's game as a youngster was his ability to avoid sacks (Williams took 68 as a rookie but just 24 last year) and to make defenders pay with his legs. Both also took excellent care of the ball.

Caleb Williams vs. Russell Wilson -- 1st 2 Seasons Williams Wilson Pass TD 47 52 Int 13 19 Comp pct 60.3% 63.6% Rushing yards 877 1,028 Fourth-quarter comebacks 8 6

"The next step for Caleb is finishing the second quarter as strong as he finishes the fourth quarter," said former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long, who will also be in his first season on "The NFL Today."

"The second quarter is where the games will be won or lost. Going into the half, trying to steal an extra possession, that's where a lot of their games will be won or lost."

When asked for his 2026 breakout quarterback, Wilson went with a slightly older player.

"I'm really interested to see what Trevor Lawrence does this year," Wilson said. "The reason I bring up Trevor Lawrence is I think he's got great talent, he's got good players around him, but this is his second year with Liam Coen around. So I think that'll be a huge help, those two guys knowing each other.

Lawrence played at an elite level down the stretch of last season as the Jaguars won their final eight regular-season games.

Wilson's most recent team -- the Giants -- doesn't have that same continuity, with new coach John Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in tow. Still, Wilson had high praise for 2025 teammate Jaxson Dart going into Year 2.

"I think his competitiveness is tremendous," Wilson said. "I think his work ethic's great. His ability to run and move is a special trait, and I think continuing to know playing the next play, he's going to do a tremendous job with that. I think John Harbaugh's gonna give him the chance to do that strategically and put him in really good positions to be successful."

Dart was examined for a concussion five times last year, and one diagnosed concussion cost him two games. He did, however, earn plaudits for sliding in bounds at Giants training camp on Monday. Wilson is confident the second-year pro will continue to adjust well to his new scheme, too.

"He knows how to do it, he'll be great at it, and he'll be able to ball out," Wilson said.

Wilson also got to see NFC East foe Jayden Daniels of the Commanders up close and personal last year -- the two faced off in Week 1 -- but neither played in the teams' late-season meeting. Dart got the start for New York, while Daniels' season had already ended due to an elbow injury, one of three injuries he suffered in 2025.

"He'll have a great year this year," Wilson said."I think he'll come back healthy, ready to go, ready to come back and rock and roll. He's got crazy good talent. His ability to run, ability to throw is super exceptional."

Wilson's debut on "The NFL Today" will come Sept. 13 alongside Emmy Award-winning host James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Long.