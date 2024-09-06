All offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have insisted that Russell Wilson will be their starting quarterback. They said so when they signed him after he was waived by the Denver Broncos. They said so after they acquired Justin Fields via trade from the Chicago Bears. They said so after the NFL Draft, at minicamp, and at training camp. They said so when Mike Tomlin announced the Week 1 starter.

But Week 1 is here, and it might not be Wilson under center against the Falcons. That's because he is dealing with a calf injury and was limited in practice on Thursday after not appearing on Wednesday's injury report at all. If Wilson ultimately can't give it a go against Atlanta, that would, of course, thrust Fields into the starting lineup.

Fields had a thinner trade market this offseason than initially expected, and was eventually sent to Pittsburgh for only a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder if Fields plays more than 51% of the Steelers' offensive snaps.

He has shown throughout his career that he is one of the league's most explosive playmakers at the position, particularly in the run game, but he has also been highly inconsistent as a passer, prone to taking a high volume of sacks and turning the ball over quite frequently.

Still, he brings more upside at this point in his career than Wilson, who will turn 36 years old later this season and has been in clear decline for several years. The Steelers have nonetheless stuck behind Wilson as their starter, but if Fields gets an opportunity on Sunday and runs with it (figuratively and literally), he might be able to swing things in his favor.