New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson took a sharp swipe at former coach Sean Payton on Tuesday following the Denver Broncos' dramatic 33-32 comeback win in Week 7. The remark comes after Payton, who coached Wilson for one tumultuous season in Denver in 2023, praised Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in his post-game press conference while taking what many saw as a subtle dig at Wilson.

"They found a little spark with that quarterback," Payton said Sunday, referring to Dart, who replaced Wilson as the Giants' starter after the team began the season 0-3. "I was talking to [Giants owner] John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that that change would have happened long after our game."

Wilson responded with a pointed social media post, appearing to take aim at his former coach while referencing past controversies.

"Classless … but not surprised ... Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. 😎😂 #LetsRide 🤣"

Wilson referenced the 2012 "Bountygate" scandal involving Payton's New Orleans Saints, in which players were found to have received financial incentives for injuring opponents, resulting in league sanctions for Payton and others.

The exchange shows a lingering tension between Wilson and Payton, whose relationship during their single season together in Denver was marred by public disagreements.

Wilson struggled during his lone season in Denver in 2023. He threw for more than 3,000 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions before being benched late in the season and eventually released, with the Broncos taking on $85 million in dead salary cap.

Since Dart took over as the Giants' starter in Week 4, the rookie has injected new life into the franchise. He threw for 283 yards with four total touchdowns in Sunday's heart-stopping loss to Denver, leading a late go-ahead drive after a costly interception allowed the Broncos to complete their comeback.

Payton, meanwhile, praised Dart's performance but subtly suggested it might have been easier to face Wilson. Although time has passed, there's still some friction from their Denver season that has not been forgotten.